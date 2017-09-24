NFL players kneel, raise fists, lock arms during national anthem

NFL players across the league protested during the national anthem Sunday in defiance of President Trump, who said that players who kneel during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be fired.

Many players sat, kneeled, locked arms, raised fists or stayed inside locker rooms as the anthem was played before games, and as team owners encouraged players to express themselves.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, started the kneeling movement in 2016 to protest racial injustice in America. Activists and critics of the league believe Kaepernick has been blacklisted for his protests.

On Sunday, players with the Miami Dolphins wore shirts that read "#ImWithKap" during pre-game warm-ups. And both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would remain in locker rooms during the anthem.

The demonstrations began when the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London Sunday. Nearly two dozen players, including Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee. Other players on both teams who remained standing locked arms with Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Here is a look at the demonstrations that unfolded Sunday:

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi among players wearing T-shirts in support of Colin Kaepernick anthem protest before Sunday's Jets game. Via @aldiazphoto pic.twitter.com/MI2g3af7qc — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) September 24, 2017

The Dolphins have shirts showing their support for Colin Kaepernick's push for social justice and racial equality. pic.twitter.com/OMha2xl0wj — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2017

