By Justin Carissimo CBS News September 24, 2017, 4:38 PM

NFL players kneel, raise fists, lock arms during national anthem

NFL players across the league protested during the national anthem Sunday in defiance of President Trump, who said that players who kneel during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" should be fired. 

Many players sat, kneeled, locked arms, raised fists or stayed inside locker rooms as the anthem was played before games, and as team owners encouraged players to express themselves.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, started the kneeling movement in 2016 to protest racial injustice in America. Activists and critics of the league believe Kaepernick has been blacklisted for his protests. 

On Sunday, players with the Miami Dolphins wore shirts that read "#ImWithKap" during pre-game warm-ups. And both the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would remain in locker rooms during the anthem.

The demonstrations began when the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London Sunday. Nearly two dozen players, including Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee. Other players on both teams who remained standing locked arms with Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Here is a look at the demonstrations that unfolded Sunday:

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

Virgil Green of the Denver Broncos raises his fist during the American National Anthem before an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers v Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears lock arms for the national anthem prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions

Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.

Rey Del Rio/Getty

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts

Browns Colts Football

Members of the Cleveland Browns take a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Michael Conroy/AP















Browns Colts Football

Members of the Indianapolis Colts take a knee during the nation anthem before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

Darron Cummings/AP









Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Buccaneers Vikings Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson, center, takes a knee during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Minneapolis.

Jim Mone/AP

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Houston Texans v New England Patriots

Members of the New England Patriots kneel on the sidelines as the National Anthem is played before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Billie Weiss/Getty

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Members of the Philadelphia Eagles link arms during the national anthem before the game against the New York Giants on September 24, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Elsa/Getty

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

More to Read

More from CBS News

Most Discussed