November 20, 2017, 12:55 PM

New Windsor, New York, warehouse fire leaves several injured

Authorities say there have been two explosions at a cosmetics factory in the Hudson Valley.

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Authorities say there have been two explosions at a cosmetics factory in the Hudson Valley.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that New Windsor town Supervisor George Green says local police officials told him two explosions occurred Monday morning at the Verla International cosmetics factory.

Green says the factory was engulfed in flames and there are reports of injuries. No additional details were immediately available.

Photos from the scene showed large plumes of smoke billowing high into the air, CBS New York reports.

Authorities say emergency crews are at the scene. A man who answered the phone at one of the local fire departments called the blaze a "five-alarm chemical fire with multiple counties helping."

The factory is located about a half mile from the town hall and police station in New Windsor, 55 miles north of New York City.

