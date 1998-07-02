New Sonics Coach Keeps Assistants

Seattle SuperSonics head coach Paul Westphall on Thursday retained assistants Dwayne Casey and Bob Weiss, who served in the same capacity under the fired George Karl.

The Sonics fired Karl on June 17 and replaced him with Westphal.

The 41-year-old Casey joined the Sonics in 1994 after spending five seasons as a head coach in Japan. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he was a member of the Wildcats' 1978 national championship team that finished 30-2.

The 56-year-old Weiss, who also came to Seattle in 1994, will be entering his 32nd season in the NBA and his 20th as a coach. Weiss played 12 seasons in the league and was a member of the 1966-67 champion Philadelphia 76ers.

Weiss began his coaching career in 1977 as an assistant with the Buffalo Braves. He has also been a head coach with San Antonio, Atlanta and the Los Angeles Clippers.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved