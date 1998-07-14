New Record For 1,500 Meters

Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj slashed more than one second off the world record for the 1,500 meters Tuesday, winning in 3 minutes, 26 seconds at the Golden Gala meet.

El Guerrouj, the world champion at the distance, was within sight of the mark throughout the race on a cool night and coasted across the finish alone. He erased Noureddine Morceli's standard of 3:27.37, set at Nice, France, in July 1995.

The Moroccan dropped to his knees and kissed the track, before the other competitors in the race piled on top of him.

"Everything was right in Rome," the 23-year-old said. "The weather conditions and the track were good, and I was in the right shape."

He has been closing in for some time on the 1,500 record and Morceli's standing as the world's premier middle distance runner. El Guerrouj seemed headed for victory at the 1996 Olympics but tripped on the last lap, handing the Algerian the gold.

But now, after gaining some redemption by leaving Morceli far behind at the World Championships in Athens, Greece, last summer, El Guerrouj also has his record.

"I expect these things," El Guerrouj said. "I came with the intention of breaking the record. Considering that last year here I ran 3:30 under the rain, (Tuesday's) result is not surprising."

His pursuit of Morceli first bore fruit at the IAAF Grand Prix Finals in Milan, Italy, two years ago, when El Guerrouj ended his rival's four-year winning streak in the 1,500.

The Golden Gala is the second leg in the new Golden League, a six-meet series that offers a $1 million jackpot to anyone who wins their event at all six venues plus the Grand Prix Finals at Moscow in September.

By Howard Fendrich