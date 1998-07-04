NCAA Reprimands Stanford's Lee

Related Links Was Lee fairly criticized?

The NCAA issued a public reprimand to Stanford basketball guard Arthur Lee on Thursday for making a "choke" sign as Tyson Wheeler of Rhode Island missed three consecutive free throws in the NCAA tournament's Midwest Regional final.

Stanford beat Rhode Island 79-77 to go to the Final Four, where it lost to Kentucky.

Lee had 13 of his 26 points in the last 2:04 to lead the way to the stirring victory. But his mocking of Wheeler drew the wrath of his own coach and the other team.

Lee apologized after the game.

"If I was in my right mind, there's no way that would have happened," he said. "I'm sure everyone in the whole world could see I was intense and just gone. I was in another world. I was in a zone. I hope people realize that. I really didn't mean that he was a choker.

"THE FACT IS, HE'S a great player. He did so much for Rhode Island throughout his career and he's going to be a great pro."

Lee fouled Wheeler with five seconds remaining and Stanford leading 77-74. After Wheeler missed his first free throw, Lee stood near midcourt in view of the Rams bench and put both hands around his throat. He did it again after Wheeler missed a second time before missing the final free throw on purpose.

"I thought it was very unfortunate," Stanford coach Mike Montgomery said. "As soon as I saw it, I started yelling at him. He made a mistake and he knows it."

The gestures infuriated Rhode Island players, and coach Jim Harrick suggested afterward that a technical foul could have been called on Lee for taunting. No call was made.

The NCAA said in a statement from the Division I Men's Basketball Committee that it appreciated Lee's efforts to apologize for his action. But the committee said his action "violated the principle of good sporting behavior."

"With the emphasis on this issue that college presidents and the basketball committee have adopted, we felt we needed to take action to encourage all student-athletes to make good sporting behavior a high priority," said C.M. Newton, athletic director at Kentucy and chairman of the NCAA committee.

