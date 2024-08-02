Watch CBS News
Wisconsin team heads to National Granny Basketball Tournament

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Seven women from La Crosse, Wisconsin are headed to the National Granny Basketball Tournament this weekend in Kansas City.

The city's team, aptly named the La Crosse Does, is one of more than 20 granny basketball teams the tournament is hosting. More than 330 women will compete.  

The players come from 10 different states and range in age from 50 to 92.

The tournament is also a charity fundraiser. Proceeds will go to Cross-Lines Community Outreach.

The tournament is Saturday and Sunday.

