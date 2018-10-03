National alert system test: Watch live as the country receives text message from Donald Trump

For the first time ever Wednesday, Americans nationwide will receive an alert on their mobile devices directly from the president. The nationwide test, scheduled for 2:18 p.m. ET, is the first test of a national presidential alert system that will let any president issue a warning about a crisis. That could include a missile launched by another country at the U.S. or a tsunami.

CBS News has live crews in iconic, crowded locations across New York City including Grand Central Station and Times Square. Other local CBS stations will provide coverage as the nation reacts to receiving a text message at the exact same time.