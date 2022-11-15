Natalie Morales CBS/Cliff Lipson

Natalie Morales is a CBS News correspondent and "48 Hours" contributor based in Los Angeles, a position she started in November 2022.

An award-winning journalist and anchor, her reporting will be featured across CBS News platforms including true-crime series "48 Hours," "CBS Mornings," "CBS Sunday Morning" and others. Morales is also a host of CBS' Daytime Emmy-winning talk show "The Talk."

Before joining CBS in 2021, Morales was the west coast anchor of "Today," a correspondent for "Dateline NBC" and the anchor of "Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales," a series presented by Reelz. Previously, she was host of "Access," co-host of "Access Live" and was news anchor of "Today," where she co-hosted the third hour. She joined "Today" in 2006 as a national correspondent, reporting for all of NBC News' platforms including "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" and MSNBC.

During her two decades of reporting for NBC News she covered many major national and international breaking news events, including such stories as the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, the Boston Marathon bombing, the rescue of Chilean miners in 2010 and the 2009 presidential inauguration. In August 2008, Morales had the exclusive jailhouse interview with the infamous Clark Rockefeller. Her other notable reports include Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005 and the election of Pope Francis in 2013. She also reported on the royal wedding in 2011 and the birth of Prince George in 2013.

Morales' work has been honored with three Daytime Emmy Awards as part of "Today's" recognition as best morning news program. She's also earned a Robert F. Kennedy Award, three Gracie Awards and a National Headliner Award.

Morales, who speaks Spanish and Portuguese, was born in Taiwan and spent much of the first 18 years of her life living overseas in Panama, Brazil and Spain. She graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and Latin American studies and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons.

Follow her on Twitter @nmoralestv and Instagram @nataliemoralestv.