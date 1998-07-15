NASA To Track Earthbound Asteroids

It will be up to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to detect, track, and study asteroids and comets that could strike Earth.

NASA's new Near-Earth Object Program Office will follow at least 90 percent of the 2,000 estimated Earth-approaching asteroids and comets that are at least two-thirds of a mile wide, the space agency announced Tuesday.





Donald Yeomans, a JPL expert in computing asteroid orbits, will head the new office.

"These are objects that are difficult to detect because of their relatively small size, but are large enough to cause global effects if one hit Earth," he said.

In March, Yeomans and colleague Paul Chodas debunked a report from the International Astronomical Union that an asteroid was headed to within 30,000 miles of Earth's center and could hit in October 2028.

Within hours, they recalculated the asteroid's likely path and found it would miss the Earth by 600,000 miles.

