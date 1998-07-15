NASA Releases Galileo Images

NASA has made available the latest pictures from the deep-space-probe Galileo, and scientists are saying they have some story to tell. Galileo is orbiting Jupiter, and the latest batch of pictures are shedding light on that planet's largest moon, Ganymede.
Ganymede is the largest moon of any planet in the solar system, and the new images show a bevy of unusual topographic features. Among the findings: impact craters with unusual pedestals, dark haloes, evidence of tectonic activity, and possible signs of icy volcanic flows.
According to scientists, the images provide evidence that during the early part of its history, the moon very likely had an ocean on its surface.
|This swath of grooved terrain most likely formed when tectonic forces pulled apart the icy surface of the moon. Scientists believe an icy, volcanic flow once covered the area.
(All photos: NASA)
|A chain of 13 craters called Enki Catena. Astronomers speculate that these craters were formed by 13 fragments of a comet torn apart by the moon's atmosphere.
|These fresh impact craters, 24 and 20 miles in diameter, are located near Ganymede's north pole. Smaller craters formed by debris from the initial impact are visible around both larger craters.
|A computer generated perspective of ridges on Jupiter's moon. he area is part of a fractured, icy surface that covers half of Ganymede.
A near true color image of Ganymede's Kittu crater. The entire image represents an area 21 miles across.