NASA Releases Galileo Images

Ganymede is the largest moon of any planet in the solar system, and the new images show a bevy of unusual topographic features. Among the findings: impact craters with unusual pedestals, dark haloes, evidence of tectonic activity, and possible signs of icy volcanic flows.

According to scientists, the images provide evidence that during the early part of its history, the moon very likely had an ocean on its surface.

Click on images for full-size view.