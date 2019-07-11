Nancy Pelosi holds weekly press conference amid increasing tensions with prominent freshmen Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding her weekly press conference Thursday amid increasing tensions between House leadership and prominent progressive freshmen members. Pelosi's press conference also comes hours before President Trump is expected to take executive action on adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

In an interview with the New York Times published Sunday, Pelosi minimized the influence of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, a diverse and young group of progressive freshmen who refer to themselves as "the Squad." The four were the only Democrats to vote against a recent border security bill.

"All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world," Pelosi said in the interview. "But they didn't have any following. They're four people and that's how many votes they got."

In an interview with the Washington Post Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said that Pelosi's comments were "disrespectful."

"When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm's distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood," Ocasio-Cortez told the Post. "But the persistent singling out . . . it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful . . . the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color."

In her weekly news conference, Pelosi is also likely to react to Mr. Trump's impending executive action on the citizenship question.

On Thursday morning, Mr. Trump announced he would hold a White House Rose Garden press conference on the topic in the afternoon.

The anticipated executive action comes as the president has been exhibiting frustration over the Supreme Court decision that his administration failed to provide an adequate justification for adding the citizenship question to the census. Multiple legal battles over the question are still playing out in lower courts.