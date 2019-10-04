Murder of Kelsey Berreth: Friend says Patrick Frazee told Krystal Lee to "take care of his baby mama"

When Kelsey Berreth disappeared last Thanksgiving, the story made headlines. At the time, the 29-year-old mother was engaged to Colorado rancher Patrick Frazee, who is charged with her murder.

But there was another woman in Frazee's life -- a former Idaho rodeo queen named Krystal Lee.

CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste takes viewers inside the investigation to find out what happened to Berreth and pieces together the twisted love triangle that prosecutors say led to her death in an all-new "'48 Hours': The Murder of Kelsey Berreth" airing Saturday, October 5 on CBS.

"48 Hours" to reveal new details in death of Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth

During the probe into Berreth's disappearance, the FBI got a tip that Lee had confided to her best friend, Michelle Stein, that Frazee sought Lee's help in getting rid of his fiancée.

Stein says on October 22, 2018, Lee told her about a disturbing conversation with Frazee.

"She was very, very upset, very distraught," Stein tells Battiste. "She had told me – that he had asked her to take care of his baby mama."

"And so, I was like," Stein continues, "Well, I was in shock at first because who says that? Nobody says that – so I was like, 'what?' And she said, 'yeah, he asked me – if I would kill the mother of his baby."

Stein says she was in shock and disbelief. "She was bawling. She was crying and extremely upset and scared," Stein says.

Stein explains she pushed Lee to call authorities, but Lee didn't call and neither did Stein.

Lee told authorities Frazee tried to get her to kill Berreth three different times and each time she chickened out. Then, she says, it was Frazee who killed Berreth.

Berreth's body has not been found. Frazee's trial is expected to start later this month.