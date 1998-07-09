CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS July 9, 1998, 5:29 PM

Munchin' Monkey

An orangutan nibbles at the last piece of radish during breakfast at the Zoological Garden in Berlin, Germany.

For more animal mischief, check out CBS.com's Breeds Apart section.

Feel like visiting the Zoological Garden in Berlin? You can book a trip Germany through the CBS.com Getaway section.

Want to learn more about nature? Look for a book at the site.

© 1998 CBS. All rights reserved.

Featured

Popular on CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News