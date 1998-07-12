More Trouble For Bears' Spellman

Former Chicago Bear defensive lineman Alonzo Spellman was charged with a felony weapons count Friday after police said they found a semiautomatic pistol in his vehicle last month.

Spellman was arrested June 26 while driving a Chevrolet Suburban erratically on Interstate 75 in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak, Michigan State Police troopers said.

The 26-year-old Spellman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, operating a motor vehicle without a license and possessing an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, assistant Oakland County prosecutor James Halushka told The Oakland Press of Pontiac.

It's not clear when he'll be arraigned on the charges - the latest in a string of problems that have plagued the one-time Bears' defensive end. Among his run-ins with police: In Chicago in March, Spellman prompted a standoff after barricading himself in his publicist's house.

In March 1997, Spellman was arrested in Cook County, Ill., on a speeding charge. During a search, police found a .380 semiautomatic handgun, but the charge was dismissed after a judge ruled the search was illegal.

"He's a clear danger to society," Halushka said of Spellman after Friday's charges were filed. "He is not going to be treated with kid gloves as he was in Cook County, just because he is a pro athlete."

