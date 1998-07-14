More Goals Ahead For France

This is a good day to be French - perhaps the best day to be French in many, many years. The French are celebrating an historic World Cup soccer victory over Brazil.

This was an important victory for French national pride, because France had never won the World Cup title before. Winning over a team that has traditionally been among the very best in the world, featuring players such as the legendary Pele who have actually been heard of in other countries - well, all that just made the victory sweeter.

Today in Paris, the victorious World Cup team interrupted President Chirac's traditional Bastille Day interview and garden party. He had been in the middle of telling reporters that the French people ought to emulate the multi-racial World Cup team, ought to carry forward the spirit of cooperation and patriotism that is sweeping the country right now.

Suddenly, the President's remarks were drowned out by guests singing the Marseillaise to greet the team.

Was he offended? By no means. Chirac cut short the interview and dashed off to join the celebration - not coincidentally including a politically valuable photo opportunity with the team.

Tomorrow the realities will set in. The French have been staggering for years under brutally high unemployment, strikes, outmoded economic policies, increasingly tense relations with immigrants and members of differing races, and a diminishing influence on the world stage.

President Chirac tried to enliven things by setting off nuclear tests when he first took office a few years ago, but the economy didn't mushroom. That spells its own kind of disaster if France has any hope of joining economic superpower Germany and the rest of Europe in a unified currency. And a leading role in the new Europe is absolutely essential to France's dreams of continued influence on a global scale.

Under Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, the economy is doing much, much better - but still not good enough. Unemployment is finally dipping, but with the result that people who have been tightening belts for years, are now ready to splurge again. Economic forecasters are warning of possible new troubles with labor unions and with parties on the left and right wings-and, they add, Asian economic woes could stop France's new growth in its tracks.

Today is a French holiday - but tomorrow the real work begins again.

Reported by Dan Rather

