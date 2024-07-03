Monolith removed for "overwhelming influx of people" after its mysterious arrival in Northern Colorado

Monolith removed for "overwhelming influx of people" after its mysterious arrival in Bellvue Monolith removed for "overwhelming influx of people" after its mysterious arrival in Bellvue 00:27

The monolith that mysteriously appeared in the Northern Colorado town of Bellvue last month has been removed by the property owners. In a statement, the farm owners said it was taken down "Due to the overwhelming influx of people on the farm."

The monolith in Bellvue was removed by the property owners. Howling Cow Cafe

The property owners also posted pictures of the monolith being removed. The mirrored monolith stood 8 feet tall and was four feet wide on top of a hill in Bellvue, a small town northwest of Fort Collins.

The Howling Cow Cafe is located across the street from where the monolith was located and the restaurant said they had been incredibly busy with spectators making the trip to see the structure.

Exactly who put it there or why is unknown. The property owners said, "If you are the creator and would like it back, please email HowlingCowCafe@gmail.com."