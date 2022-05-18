Monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts; first US case identified in 2022

BOSTON - Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that they have confirmed a case of monkeypox, the first case of the rare virus identified in the United States in 2022.

The Department of Public Health said the infection was found in an adult man who recently traveled to Canada. They say this case poses no risk to the general public.

The man is hospitalized and in good condition, DPH said. They are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the man while he was infectious.

"Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body," DPH said in a statement. "The virus does not spread easily between people; transmission can occur through contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact."

The United States identified two cases of monkeypox in Texas and Maryland in 2021 from people who had recent travel to Nigeria. The United Kingdom has announced nine cases of monkeypox since May 2022 with a Nigeria travel connection.

DPH said monkeypox can resemble early flu-like symptoms and turn into lesions that spread on the body. Most infections last between two and four weeks.

Massachusetts General Hospital is treating the patient. The hospital is planning a 7 p.m. briefing on what monkeypox is, and the steps being taken to protect the community.