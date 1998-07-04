Mondesi, Dodgers Overwhelm Giants

While the Los Angeles Dodgers were making another move they hope will pay off in the second half of the season, Raul Mondesi was taking care of more immediate business.

Mondesi singled twice, doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as the Dodgers, who traded for All-Star reliever Jeff Shaw during the game, won 9-5 Saturday over the San Francisco Giants.

"Each day's a new adventure," Dodgers manager Glenn Hoffman said of his roller-coaster two weeks since taking over from Bill Russell. "Now I've got another name to learn."

Mondesi, hitting .480 with eight RBIs in his last six games since moving to the third spot in the lineup, had a two-run triple in the first, doubled in the third and added a run-scoring single in the fifth off Giants starter Mark Gardner (7-4).

Mondesi also popped out in the sixth and then had a single in the ninth that scooted past left fielder Barry Bonds for a two-base error, allowing a run to score.

"It was a real good game. We won and that's what's important," said Mondesi, who admitted he was trying to homer to complete hitting for the cycle in his final two at-bats.

Bobby Bonilla and Eric Karros each added two RBIs with a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly. Gary Sheffield had an RBI single as the Dodgers scored three in the first, four in the fifth and two in the ninth.

Dave Mlicki (4-4), obtained in a June 4 trade with the New York Mets, allowed four runs on six hits in five innings for the victory. He is 3-0 in six starts since the trade.

The Dodgers, who have won seven of their last 10 games, continued their team makeover by obtaining Shaw from the Cincinnati Reds in a deal announced after the first inning.

The Dodgers sent infielder Paul Konerko and left-hander Dennis Reyes to the Reds for Shaw, who ranks third in the NL with 23 saves. Konerko and manager Glenn Hoffman left the dugout and headed to the clubhouse before the bottom of the first inning.

Gardner allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks in 4 1-3 innings as the Giants had their three-game winning streak snapped.

"They didn't hit the ball hard," Gardner said. "It seemed like every play was just out of reach."

Charlie Hayes drove in three runs for the Giants with two run-scoring singles and an RBI groundout. J.T. Snow added a sacrifice fly and Rey Sanchez had an RBI groundout.

Notes: The Giants recalled infielder Wilson Delgado from Fresno of the Pacific Coast League before the game and optioned right-handed pitcher Russ Ortiz to Fresno. ... The Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Manuel Barrios to Albuquerque of the Pacific Coast League. ... Dodgers shortstop Alex Cora, recalled before the game from Albuquerque, got his first major league hit on an infield single in the sixth. .. The Dodgers have won five of their last six games against the Giants on July 4. ... Eric Young, who leads the NL in stolen bases, missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles with a strained right quadricep.

