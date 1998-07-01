Moehler, Tigers Blank Bucs

Detroit bullpen coach Fred Kendall's pregame wish was that his son Jason would go 4-for-4, but the Tigers would win. Sometimes you do get what you hope for.

Brian Moehler pitched a five-hit shutout in his first road victory this season, and the Tigers overcame Jason Kendall's perfect night for a 3-0 victory Tuesday their first win in Pittsburgh since the 1909 World Series.

Jason Kendall, whose father was a major league catcher for 12 years, broke a 1-for-19 slump with his second four-hit game of the season. But the Pirates' had only one other hit, Kevin Young's single in the fourth inning, and they never advanced a runner past second base.

"This is exactly what I was hoping for," said Fred Kendall, who had never seen his son play in person in the majors. "It was great to watch him play and do so well."

Jason Kendall, whose four-hit game came on the same day he drew a three-game suspension for fighting with the Dodgers' Gary Sheffield, was thrilled to finally play before his dad. He was less enthused about the outcome.

"It was exciting for me to see him, but the bottom line was it was another loss," said Kendall, who is sharing his suburban Pittsburgh townhouse with his father for the series.

Detroit, which had lost three in a row, hadn't won in Pittsburgh since the Ty Cobb-led Tigers lost two of three there to Honus Wagner's Pirates in the 1909 World Series the Pirates' first in a new park named Forbes Field.

Eighty-nine years later, another Pittsburgh shortstop, Lou Collier, played a prominent role by booting an apparent inning-ending grounder in the seventh inning that led to two Tigers' runs.

Tony Clark's double the inning before off Jon Lieber (5-10) drove in the first run and broke up a scoreless duel between Lieber and Moehler (8-5), who is among the AL's best starters at home (7-0, 2.14 ERA) but previously was one of its worst on the road (0-5, 7.71).

Maybe it was the change of leagues that made a difference as Moehler dominated the Pirates for his second shutout of the season. He beat the White Sox 6-0 on May 30.

"I just feel better at home," Moehler said. "It's an environment where I'm more comfortable. Warming up I didn't feel sharp, I had to step off for a minute and try to gather myself."

Something worked as Moehler struck out four and walked one. But he wasn't surprised that he couldn't retire Kendall, who also hit him well in Double-A in 1995.

"I don't think I've ever gotten him out. Honestly," Moehler said. "Maybe I walked him a couple of times, but he's been on base a lot. He's probably had 15 at-bats against me and he's eaten me up."

Moehler's pitching opponent, Lieber, limited the Tigers to two hits until the sixth, when Bobby Higginson singled with ne out and scored on Clark's double. Clark was later thrown out easily at the plate by left fielder Al Martin as he tried to score on Luis Gonzalez's single.

"He (Clark) probably had a better chance to get back to second than he did to score," Tigers manager Buddy Bell said. "But at least we overcame that."

Moehler got two insurance runs an inning later after Collier booted the pitcher's apparent inning-ending grounder the Pirates' first error in 44 innings. Brian Hunter followed with a double and Damion Easley's two-run triple made it 3-0 and chased Lieber, who gave up three runs but only one earned in 6 2-3 innings.

"He's kind of our hard-luck guy," Pirates manager Gene Lamont said of Lieber, who has allowed three runs or fewer in all but one of his last five starts.

Asked what he could have done to inject more offense into a team that has lost four of five and six of eight, Lamont said, "Maybe I could have batted Kendall eight more times."

The crowd of 11,760 was held down by two violent pregame thunderstorms that badly disrupted traffic in the region. It was by far the Pirates' smallest crowd for their 15 interleague home games.

Notes: The Pirates had been averaging 24,574 for interleague home games. ... The Pirates finished 13-14 in June. ... It was Moehler's third complete game. ... Pittsburgh has six of seven at home. ... Detroit failed to homer for the first time in 10 games.

