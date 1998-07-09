Mo Vaughn Rejects $37 Million Offer

First baseman Mo Vaughn has reportedly rejected a four-year, $37 million contract offer, Boston's first attempt in four months at keeping the All-Star first baseman from becoming a free agent.

The

Boston Herald reported Wednesday the offer was made when Vaughn's agents met with team officials at the All-Star Game in Denver. Vaughn was selected as a reserve to the AL squad, but he missed the game to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Boston Globe reported talks have broken off. But the paper quoted agent Tom Reich as saying, Â"The door's always been open and the door will stay open.Â"

The Red Sox declined comment on the negotiations.

Vaughn, the former American League MVP, is in the final year of a three-year, $18.6 million contract. He has asked for a four-year deal worth at least $10 million per year. During spring training, he was offered two years at $20.4 million.

Before injuring his right hamstring and missing the last eight games before the break, he was leading all Boston regulars with a .327 average, 21 homers and 56 RBIs.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved