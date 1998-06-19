Mlicki 7-Hits Rockies, Logs Shutout

It was a rare sight at Coors Field. A starting pitcher in complete control.

Dave Mlicki pitched a seven-hitter for his second career shutout Thursday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Mlicki, (3-4), who beat Colorado last Friday in Los Angeles, became the seventh pitcher to throw a shutout at Coors Field and the first since Pedro Martinez last July 29.

"I felt in control and felt confident," Mlicki said. "I really didn't go into the game thinking shutout by any means."

Eric Karros provided all the offense, homering and driving in five runs. He hit a three-run homer that grazed the outer half of the left-field foul pole in the first and added a two-run double in the eighth.

"A 3-0 lead helps, but it doesn't do a whole lot here, so I felt a lot better once we got those extra couple," Mlicki said. "It's a tough place to pitch, but I just tried to keep them off-balance and make them hit the ball on the ground."

Mlicki, who pitched at altitude while playing at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs, walked two and struck out three en route to his first road win in seven starts this season.

His only other shutout came last June 16 against the New York Yankees when he was with the New York Mets.

"To get a shutout anywhere is something, but even more so here because they have some big hitters over there," Dodgers manager Bill Russell said. "When you shut out the Rockies here with their power, you know you've had excellent stuff."

It was the first time the Rockies had been shut out at home since Aug. 12, 1997, against Philadelphia. They have gone 17 straight innings without scoring.

"Offensively, it's gotten to a point now where it's past crisis stage," Colorado manager Don Baylor said. "What else are you going to do? I'm going to keep writing out a lineup and hopefully guys can start hitting."

Rockies starter Jamey Wright (5-7) gave up three runs in seven innings. He struck out two and walked three.

Two of the walks proved costly as they preceded Karros' fifth homer of the season with one out in the first. Karros stood at home plate and watched as his homer hit the outer half the foul pole.

"I knew it was gone, but I didn't know if it was going to be fair or foul. That's why I stood at home plate," Karros said.

"I knew the wind was twisting it back (fair)," Wright said, "and I thought if there's a 50-50 chance it's going to hit it, it's going to hit it. That's just the way my luck goes."

It was Karros' 21st career homer against Colorado, the most he has hit against any opponent. His two-run double in the eighth gave him his second five-RBI game of the sason.

"We needed timely hitting and a well-pitched game and we got them," Russell said. "We could use anything like this to get us going."

The Rockies, who managed one run in eight innings against Mlicki last week, had two runners reach third base. Curtis Goodwin was stranded after a leadoff single in the third, and Vinny Castilla was left after a one-out double in the fourth.

Notes: Mlicki recorded 14 groundball outs. ... Los Angeles center fielder Raul Mondesi was scratched from the starting lineup. He left Wednesday's game in San Diego with a sprained left ankle after slamming into the outfield wall making a running catch. ... Right-handed hitters were batting .335 against righty Wright entering Thursday's game. ... Colorado pinch-hit specialist John Vander Wal is hitless in his last 16 chances off the bench. ... Rockies right fielder Larry Walker did not start for the second straight game as he nurses a sore right elbow. Colorado is 1-9 in games he does not start. ... Colorado has lost 10 of 11 series openers at home.

