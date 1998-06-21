'Minor' Player Helps M's In Major Way

Rico Rossy knows he's running out of time if he's still going to have a major-league career.

"If I was going to go through the whole year down there again and next year turning 35, it would have been tough for me to come back here and just go through the same thing," he said.

Rossy came up from the minors Sunday and hit his first homer in nearly five years to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 10-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.

"I'm glad I got called up so I can stay here longer than everybody thinks," he said. "But when the time comes (to retire), I want to be ready to move on."

Edgar Martinez added a two-run homer as the Mariners scored four times in the fifth inning off Mike Oquist (4-4) to take the lead and help Bill Swift (7-4) become the winningest pitcher on Seattle's staff.

The last-place Mariners, 5-15 in June, won their first series since May 28-31. Seattle won for just the second time in eight games despite making three errors.

"That kid at third base gave us a lift," Seattle manager Lou Piniella said of Rossy. "He played well in the spring and he was doing fairly well at Tacoma.

"We're going to give him a chance to play some. He played third base in the spring and he played it well."

Alex Rodriguez went 4-for-5 and scored twice for the Mariners.

Trailing 3-2, the Mariners tied it when Rossy led off the fifth with his fourth career homer, and first since July 5, 1993, with Kansas City. Ken Griffey Jr. put the Mariners ahead with a sacrifice fly and Martinez hit his 12th homer to make it 6-3.

Seattle got four runs against Oakland's bullpen in the seventh when first baseman Jason Giambi committed two throwing errors. Rodriguez had an RBI single, David Segui singled in two runs and Giambi's second error allowed a run to score.

Swift allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1-3 innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Swift made it five victories in six games after being knocked out of his last start in Anaheim by a line drive by Justin Baughman off his chest Tuesday, a 3-2 defeat.

"It's good for me, but it's really not good for the team," Swift said. "There should be a couple other guys leading this team in wins."

Swift won nine games for Colorado in 1995. He was released by the Rockies last Aug. 20 and then was signed and released by Baltimore after undergoing right shoulder surgery in 1996.

"I felt good all spring and I felt healthy," Swift said. "If I can stay healthy all year, I can go out there and battle and do the job."

The A's took a 1-0 lead in the first when Rickey Henderson walked, stole second and scored when both catcher Dan Wilson and center fielder Griffey had throwing errors on the play.

"Hmade some things happen for us in the first inning, didn't he?" A's manager Art Howe said of Henderson.

The Mariners went ahead with two runs in the second. Jay Buhner singled in a run and Glenallen Hill had an RBI groundout.

Henderson tied it with an RBI single in the fourth.

Oquist gave up six runs and eight hits in five innings.

"It's the difference of a guy who throws 93- to 94 miles per hour and one like me who throws in the mid to upper 80s," Oquist said. "I can't get away with throwing pitches down the middle."

Notes: Rossy, 34, spent the past four seasons in the minors after spending the 1992 and 1993 seasons with the Royals. He was at Triple-A Tacoma before being called up by Seattle. ... Henderson had two steals, the 254th time he's had two or more in a game. His 30 stolen bases lead the majors. ... The Mariners and Cincinnati Reds are tied for the major league lead with 71 errors apiece. ... Before the game, the Mariners optioned infielder-outfielder Charles Gipson to Tacoma before calling up Rossy. They also switched right-hander Rafael Carmona from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list. Rossy played third base, where Russ Davis has committed 19 errors this year the most in the majors. ... The Mariners' 10 runs were their most since May 31 against Tampa Bay. ... Oquist had a personal four-game winning streak broken and dropped to 3-1 against the Mariners. ... Swift now is 4-0 lifetime against the A's.

