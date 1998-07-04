Millwood Wins 10th To Lead Braves

Kevin Millwood won't compare himself to Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine. He just pitches like them.

Millwood became Atlanta's third 10-game winner, pitching eight shutout innings Saturday night as the Braves beat the New York Mets 4-1 for their seven straight win.

"It's kind of exciting," the 23-year-old right-hander said. "It's the first time I've won 10 games professionally in one place. It's kind of nice to do it here."

"I don't try to match those guys and be as good as they are. I just try to do the best I can."

Millwood (10-4) allowed four hits and two walks as he joined Maddux and Glavine, both 12-game winners and former Cy Young Award winners, as double-digit winners. Denny Neagle goes for his 10th victory Sunday, a mark only four other NL pitchers have reached.

Millwood, who had been hammered in his previous two starts, gave up a fourth-inning single to Todd Pratt and then retired 10 straight before allowing a single to Brian McRae with two outs in the seventh.

Butch Huskey followed with a hard double to left that moved McRae to third. But pinch-hitter Luis Lopez grounded out to end the threat

The Mets, who dropped 11 1-2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East, scored their only run on Huskey's RBI single off Kerry Ligtenberg with two outs in the ninth.

"It hurts bad. They're in our division," Huskey said. "We can't find a way to beat these guys, at least not in these two games."

Mets catcher Mike Piazza left the game in the second inning with a bruised left ear after being hit in the head by the follow-through of Gerald Williams' swing.

But following a trip to Piedmont Hospital, where he was examined by a neurosurgeon, Piazza returned to Turner Field after the game. He was diagnosed as having a mild concussion and Mets manager Bobby Valentine said it is unlikely Piazza will play Sunday.

"He was pale when I got out there (on the field)," Valentine said. "It hit his helmet. His eyes were floating. His hand was shaking."

The Braves scored twice in the fourth, without a hit, to take a 3-0 lead. Masato Yoshii (4-4) issued consecutive walks to Chipper Jones and Andres Galarraga to lead off the inning, One out later, Andruw Jones hit a grounder to Rey Ordonez, but second baseman Carlos Baerga dropped the throw.

Chipper Jones scored on Baerga's error, and, following a walk to Eddie Perez, Gerald Williams drove in Galarraga with a sacrifice fly.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the first when Walt Weiss led off with a double and then moved to third on Keith Lockhart's single. He scored on Chipper Jones' double-play ground ball to first.

Millwood had allowed 12 earned runs and 14 hits in his last 4 2-3 innings, a span of two starts against Montreal and the New York Yankees. He was 0-2 with a 23.15 ERA in those outings.

"I don't know what changes he made other than staying in the strike zone all night," Atlanta manager Bobby Cox said. "He was able to change speeds really well, too. Staying in the strike zone all night, that's a pitcher's best friend."

Yoshii, who has not won since May 27, left with no outs in the seventh and the bases loaded. The Japanese rookie right-hander, who faced three batters in the seventh, gave up four runs -- two earned -- seven hits and four walks.

Yoshii was relieved by left-hander Bill Pulsipher, who got two outs before walking Eddie Perez with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.

Notes

The Mets reached a verbal agreement with first-round draft pick Jason Tyner . The 21-year-old junior outfielder from Texas A&M took batting practice with the Mets before the game. Tyner is expected to sign his contract followin a medical examination in New York Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Chipper Jones said the fires that threatened his parents' home in DeLand, Fla., were stopped 200 yards short. Jones was worried Friday that the family home might be destroyed.