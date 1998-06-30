Mighty England Falls To Argentina

Argentina didn't need Diego Maradona or thethis time. It did need a shootout to beat England and advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Unable to penetrate England's defense, even when it had a man advantage for nearly the entire second half and 30 minutes of overtime, Argentina survived when goalkeeper Carlos Roa stopped Daid Batty's penalty kick on the final attempt in the shootout Tuesday night.



Argentina won the shootout 4-3 as Roa also stopped Paul Ince, while Roberto Ayala connected on his team's final kick, setting the stage for Roa's heroics.



"It's the most dramatic way to end a game," said Argentina's coach Daniel Passarella, who captained the team to its first World Cup triumph in 1978. "It's very hard to watch it from the sidelines."



It was another tough defeat for England, which played valiantly after David Beckham was ejected one minute into the second half.



"We are almost distraught," said England coach Glenn Hoddle. "It's a bitter, bitter pill to take. Even with 10 men we set up so many set pieces we could have won it."



Argentina plays the Netherlands on Saturday in Marseille. But matching the excitement of its game against England will be difficult.



Gabriel Batistuta and Alan Shearer swapped penalties in the opening nine minutes, 18-year-old striker Michael Owen fired England ahead 2-1 with one of the best goals of any World Cup and Javier Zanetti curled a left-footed shot into the roof of the net for the equalizer off a crafty set play on a free kick.



And that was all in the first half.



Beckham got a red card one minute into the second half for intentionally kicking Diego Simeone, but England still found ways to attack. And it thought it went ahead 3-2 with eight minutes remaining when Sol Campbell, a standout all game on defense, headed in a corner kick. But Shearer was called for pushing off and, even as Campbell celebrated on the sideline, Argentina began a counterattack.



But like so many others throughout the tense game, it went nowhere.



Before a crowd decidedly pro-Argentina in size -- officials and fans in England have complained all tournament about a lack of available tickets -- the English fans were in full throat for the entire game.



With a sea of blue-and-white Argentina fans at one end of Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium and pocets of mostly white-clad England rooters mixed among the Argentine flags and banners at the other -- the game could have been in Buenos Aires, not the wine country of France. But then Owen gave the English much to roar about.



He first used a bit of trickery, diving to draw England's penalty kick in the ninth minute. Shearer knocked it high into the left corner to tie the score on the first goal allowed by Argentina in the tournament.



Then Owen showed the type of brilliance that would have made Maradona proud. He sped around Jose Chamot, leaving him groping, and then beyond Ayala, two of the pillars of Argentine's defense. Then he easily beat Roa with a high shot to the far post for a 2-1 lead in the 16th minute.



Batistuta had made the Argentines sing with his penalty-kick goal in the sixth minute after Simeone tripped over goalkeeper David Seaman, who drew a yellow card as a warning.



Argentina spent almost the whole first half attacking the middle of the England defense with no luck, mostly because Campbell cleared everything. But in injury time, Campbell was caught for holding just outside the penalty area.



An intricate series of fakes on the free kick freed Zanetti for a 15-yard left-footed boot to tie the score 2-2 just seconds before halftime.



It was scoreless for the next 75 minutes, and when the shootout began, the crowd finally was silenced.



After Roa's last save, the stands rocked with pandemonium, Pampas style, while the English players hugged each other, applauded their fans, and marched off.

