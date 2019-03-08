Mother of R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend says her daughter was beaten, choked

CBS News will broadcast "The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly," a one-hour primetime special featuring exclusive interviews with the embattled R&B singer and two women who live with him, tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

R. Kelly remains behind bars because he owes more than $161,000 in child support. Waiting for his return are his two girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, who spoke with Gayle King earlier this week.

Savage, 23, said she's in love with the 52-year-old singer, and is happy.

"We're with him, yeah, that's what it is," she said.

"We live with him, and we're in a relationship with him, we can say it," Clary said.

"A very strong relationship as well," Savage said.

But King spoke with Joycelyn Savage's parents and they claim Kelly has brainwashed their daughter and is holding her against her will.

"What do you all have to say to R. Kelly?" King asked

"He needs to rot in jail. I'm sorry but that's just the way I feel," Timothy Savage said.

Another woman who used to live with Clary and Savage, is Dominique Gardner. In the docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," Gardner's mother Michelle Kramer is seen reuniting with her daughter at a California hotel where she said Dominique was staying with Kelly.

Kramer said it had been three years since the two saw each other. She still struggles with what her daughter says she experienced.

Michelle Kramer CBS News

"The beatings, extension cords, anything you could think of. Told her he would throw her out a f*** window," Kramer said.

Kramer said she and her daughter understand why the women who currently live with Kelly have no plans to leave.

"It's like a drug. You can't get nobody off a drug. They got to be ready to get off to get off when they want when they want to. And they not ready yet," she said.

Kelly denies all abuse allegations. Kramer said her daughter is now in counseling.