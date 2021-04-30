Michael Lewis says new book about pandemic "the richest narrative I've ever had"

A group of doctors and scientists who saw the pandemic coming and tried to sound the alarm tell their stories in a new book, "The Premonition," by Michael Lewis. They hope governments and businesses will be ready to react to future warning signs and perhaps prevent or slow the next pandemic. The author and his characters talk to John Dickerson for a 60 Minutes report to be broadcast this Sunday, May 2, at 7 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

Lewis is the best-selling author of 14 books, most of them about people who foresaw things, such as a Wall Street crash. He began writing this book during the pandemic.

"I did something a little unusual with this book. Into my lap landed, I think, three of the best of the characters I've ever had," he tells Dickerson. "And I thought let's just write the people and worry about how the story plays out when the story plays out. I got the richest narrative I think I've ever had."

Dickerson interviews three of the people Lewis writes about in "The Premonition." Dr. Charity Dean, the assistant director of the California Department of Public Health in January 2020; a former ICU doctor named Carter Mecher who worked as a senior medical adviser to the VA in Atlanta who was part of a group of doctors who had previously worked in the White House; and San Francisco biochemist Joe DeRisi, who built a clinical testing lab to track COVID in his state.

Lewis calls them heroes. "It's like a superhero story where the superheroes lose, or seem to lose in the end. They're there to fight this pandemic and to save American lives," he says. "They don't appear to do it. The little wrinkle on the end of it is you know they learned things that are going to help us the next time around."