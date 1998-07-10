Mets Reacquire McMichael

The New York Mets , who traded reliever Greg McMichael to Los Angeles last month, got him back Friday night in a deal that sent pitcher Brian Bohanon to the Dodgers

The Mets also received an undisclosed amount of cash. The trade was announced while New York was playing Montreal, and prior to the Dodgers' game against San Diego.

"It's a strange situation," McMichael said. "I should ask for a raise for mental stability.

"Brian's a friend of mine. He's a quality young pitcher and an excellent starter. He's been in a tough situation in New York. It should be good for him here."

The deal was the second made by Dodgers interim general manager Tom Lasorda within a week involving a pitcher. Los Angeles got All-Star reliever Jeff Shaw from Cincinnati last Saturday.

"I've checked with a few guys on Bohanon. They said he gets people out," Lasorda said.

McMichael, 31, was traded by the Mets to Los Angeles June 4 as part of the deal for pitcher Hideo Nomo. In that trade, the Dodgers also got pitcher Dave Mlicki and the Mets received reliever Brad Clontz.

The right-handed McMichael is 1-3 with one save and a 4.14 ERA in 34 games for the Mets and Dodgers. He pitched 12 times for Los Angeles, and was expected to rejoin New York Saturday.

The left-handed Bohanon, 29, is 2-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 25 games, including four starts. Dodgers manager Glenn Hoffman said Bohanon would start Sunday aganst San Diego.

"We've been working on this for about four or five days," Mets general manager Steve Phillips said.

"Our bullpen had not been the same since Greg left, particularly from the right side. We hope he brings stability back to our bullpen," he said. "The Dodgers needed to add a starting pitcher and we needed to add a right-handed reliever."

Bohanon, who turns 30 August 1st, began the season in the bullpen but returned to the starting rotation when ace left-hander Al Leiter suffered a knee injury last month. Bohanon is 2-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 25 appearances, allowing 47 hits over 54 1/3 innings with 21 walks and 39 strikeouts.

Mel Rojas, who briefly inherited McMichael's role as setup man to closer John Franco, is 3-2 with a 5.23 ERA and has blown three of five save opportunities. Turk Wendell, another right-hander, is 3-0 with a 4.25 ERA, while righty John Hudek was traded to Cincinnati July 3rd.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved