Mets Get NL's Top Pinch Hitter

Harris,

33, leads the major leagues with nine pinch hits and is tied for first in the NL with a .333 average off the bench, based on a minimum of 14 at-bats.

The Mets' pinch hitters are batting .192, ninth in the league.

"Lenny is a winner who can help our club in so many ways," Mets general manager Steve Phillips said. "He can play the infield, outfield and be a force off the bench."

The deal saves some money for the rebuilding Reds. Harris, 33, is in the second and final year of a contract that includes a $775,000 base salary and up to $150,000 in playing incentives.

Hudek, 31, was 1-4 with a 4.00 earned run average in 28 appearances for the Mets. He has a one-year contract for $499,000.

Harris hit .295 with 10 RBIs in 57 games for the Reds, including 20 starts. He would have been a free agent after the season and did not fit in the Reds' rebuilding.

"He's one of the better pinch hitters in the game," manager Jack McKeon said. "It takes awhile to acquire that skill. And he gives you options in double switches. He can play 'em all."

Mets reach agreement with top draft pick

The New York Mets reached agreement Friday with their first-round pick in last month's first-year player draft, 21-year-old outfielder Jason Tyner.

A left-handed hitter from Texas A&M, Tyner will take part in batting practice with the Mets Saturday in Atlanta and is expected to sign his contract after passing a medical examination Wednesday in New York.

As a junior last season, Tyner hit .385 in 66 games for the Aggies and stole 39 of 46 bases. A leadoff hitter, he struck out only nine times in 278 plate appearances, fanning just 32 times in 794 at-bats in his three-year collegiate career. Tyner also scored 71 runs last season.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved