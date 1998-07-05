Meadows' Magic Lifts Marlins

Brian Meadows kept the Montreal Expos ' hitters off balance and won his third straight decision in the process.

Meadows also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly Sunday, leading the Florida Marlinsto a 2-1 win over the Expos.



"I was throwing the ball in on them quite a bit today and that helped," Meadows said. "And to make it even better, I got my curveball over for strikes a lot, I was throwing some changeups for strikes, just mixing them up."

Meadows (7-6) allowed one run on nine hits, struck out five and walked one as Florida won for the fifth time in seven games. Antonio Alfonseca pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Montreal lost for the fifth time in its last six as Carlos Perez (6-9) allowed two runs and eight hits in seven innings in losing his sixth straight start.

"It was a good ballgame, 2-1, but if we don't score runs it's going to be tough," Perez said. "It's happened to me now a number of times. It hurts, I don't like to lose but we're not playing good baseball either. I think we need some more concentration in order to get ready for the second half. Hopefully we'll get some more run support."

Meadows gave himself a 1-0 lead in the second with a one-out sacrifice fly after Derrek Lee drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on Mike Redmond's double.

The Marlins went ahead 2-0 in the fourth on Lee's RBI single but missed a chance for more runs on a spectacular catch by left fielder F.P. Santangelo.

With runners on second and third, John Cangelosi hit a drive that Santangelo lunged for and caught as he crashed into the Canadian flag on the wall in the left-field corner.

"He's a hardnosed player," Cangelosi said. "I've done that to a lot of people, too. He took two RBIs from me ... but the bottom line is the ballclub won."

Santangelo, who drove in Montreal's only run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, also threw out Cliff Floyd at the plate as he tried to score from second on Lee's two-out single to left in the eighth.

"Meadows was good," Florida manager Jim Leyland said. "He changed speed well and used all his pitches. I was close to getting him a couple of times but he was fine. He's around the plate so he's going to get hit so he needs to change speeds to make it hard on the hitters."

Todd Zeile and Redmond each had two hits including a double apiece for the Marlins. Orlando Cabrera had two hits for the Expos.

Notes: Cabrera went 5-for-11 with a triple and three RBIs over the three-game series as the replacement for slumping Mark Grudzielanek at shortstop. Center fielder Rondell White made a nice running catch just short of the warning track on Edgar Renteria's drive leading off the fifth. ... The Marlins are 10-2 when Zeile has a multi-hit ame.

