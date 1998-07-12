McRae, Huskey Lead Mets To Big Win

Who would have thought a former All-Star catcher could spark New York's outfield production?

Todd Hundley is now

an outfielder. That means Brian McRae is one of three starters expected to have their playing time cut, but not if he has anything to say about it.

McRae hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the New York Mets to a 5-2 win Sunday over the Montreal Expos.

Jeff Tam (1-0) got his first major league win as New York split the four-game series after dropping the first two games after the All-Star break.

McRae, Butch Huskey and Bernard Gilkey will now take turns sitting down while Hundley adjusts to his new position.

Huskey, benched on Saturday for Hundley's first game back, started in right field and went 4-for-4.

"There's nothing for me to prove," Huskey said. "All four of us know how to play the game."

Hundley started in left for the second straight game and was 0-for-2 with a walk before leaving for pinch-hitter Gilkey in the seventh.

"It's not a problem," Mets manager Bobby Valentine said of having four outfielders for three positions. "Everybody wants to make it a problem. Th problem was when we had not enough outfielders earlier in the season."

Trailing 2-1, Huskey singled with one out and McRae followed by driving the first pitch from Javier Vazquez (3-7) over the right-field wall. It was his 12th homer this season and second in two days.

The strong offensive performances will make it hard for Valentine to choose who will fill the three lineup spots in the outfield.

"That's our job," McRae said, "to make it as hard as it can be to make a decision."

Tam (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings in relief of Hideo Nomo, who surrendered only two hits in 5 1/3 innings but walked seven.

Dennis Cook struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Hundley, an all-star catcher before his injury, made two putouts in left, the first of his new career as an outfielder. His first attempt came in the third inning on a routine fly to left. In the fifth, he had to call of shortstop Rey Ordonez who was going back for the ball, but made the play without incident.

"It was good to get that first fly ball caught under my belt," Hundley said. "The more I play out there, the more comfortable I'll be."

The Mets made it 5-2 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Ordonez and a pinch-hit single by Luis Lopez.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the first when Lenny Harris doubled leading off, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Mike Piazza's single.

The Expos scored two runs off a struggling Nomo in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. The right-hander, winless since being traded to the Mets on June 4, walked three batters to load the bases with one out.

Nomo then bounced a 3-2 pitch in front of the plate, allowing Shane Andrews to come in with the tying run. Rondell White came in when Mike Hubbard grounded into a fielder's choice off Tam.

The Expos stranded a runner in each of the first five innings.

Notes

Harris, acquired last week from Cincinnati, made his first start in the infield this season and his second appearance at the top of the Mets batting order.

Montreal's F.P. Santangelo is day-to-day after suffering a bruised left knee when he was hit by a pitch Friday.

Nomo is 0-2 as a Met and has not won since April 28.

A sellout crowd of 51,568 were in attendance for Beanie Baby Day.

Huskey's four hits matched a career-high.