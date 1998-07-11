McGwire Hits 2 HRs In Cards Win

Mark McGwire credits his latest home-run binge to his 10-year-old son, Matthew.

"He kissed my bat," McGwire said after hitting Nos. 39 and 40 in the St. Louis Cardinals' 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday. "That's what it came down to."

Actually, Matthew McGwire, a part-time Cardinals bat boy, returned to his mother's home in southern California Sunday morning, a few hours before the game began.

"But (the kiss) was still on it," McGwire said.

That explanation is as good as any for McGwire's sudden surge. He ended a 21 at-bat homerless slump with a game-winning, two-run shot in the 11th inning on Saturday, then on Sunday he hit his 39th in the first inning and homered again in the seventh.

Astros second baseman Craig Biggio warned that watching McGwire's chase of Roger Maris' record can be dangerous.

"When he hits line drives, get the family of four out of the left field seats before they get killed," Biggio said. "Without a doubt, this is his year."

In the first inning, McGwire hit the first pitch he saw from Sean Bergman (8-5) off the wall beyond the visitor's bullpen in lef field.

He struck out in the third and drew his major league-leading 19th intentional walk in the fourth before hitting No. 40 on a 2-1 pitch from rookie Scott Elarton to lead off the seventh, a 415-foot drive.

"I've not been around too long, but the home run he hit off me was the most impressive thing I've seen in my major league career," Elarton said.

On Saturday, McGwire said he'd been only millimeters off. On Sunday, he said it was just something he had to work through.

"There was nothing wrong with my swing," McGwire said. "You always have ups and downs. It's just part of the game. It's six months and we don't have many days off."

McGwire also broke two records for reaching 40 homers this early in the season. He bettered his own record for reaching the plateau in terms of at-bats, getting there in 281. He did it in 294 at-bats in 1996, when he finished with 52 homers.

He also reached 40 homers in the Cardinals' 90th game, bettering Babe Ruth's 1928 mark by one game.

McGwire has 427 career homers, passing Billy Williams for 23rd on the list. He's hit more than Cardinals' Hall of Famer Stan Musial, whose best was 39 in 1948, and is only three away from the team homer record of 43 set by Johnny Mize in 1939.

"There's a lot of good guys I'll hopefully be passing, knock on wood," McGwire said.

It was his 47th career multi-homer game, passing Harmon Killebrew and Mickey Mantle for eighth on the all-time list. He has four multihomer games this year.

"He's the same as Aaron, Ruth or Willliams," Astros manager Larry Dierker said. "You've got to throw good stuff on the corners. Anything else is not acceptable."

One player McGwire said he's not like is the Baltimore Orioles' iron man. He's scheduled to get his first day off since June 4 sometime this week.

"I'm only human, not Cal Ripken," McGwire said.

McGwire had no homers or RBIs in July and was homerless in 21 at-bats before his upper-deck shot in the 11th won Saturday's game 4-3. He has 64 home runs and 133 RBIs in 135 career games with the Cardinals and has 35 homers in 66 career games at Busch Stadium.

Juan Acevedo (4-2) and three relievers combined on a nine-hitter as the Cardinals took three of four from Houston and moved 10 1-2 games behind the NL Central leaders. The Cardinals are 5-1 in Acevedo's last six starts.

"We're playing every game like the seventh game of the World Series and that's how it should be right now," Acevedo said.

Rick Croushore pitched two hitless innings for his fourth save.

Ron Gant also homered for the second straight game for the Cardinals and added a two-run single, while Jeff Bawell hit his second in as many days for Houston. Ricky Gutierrez and J.R. Phillips, who matched his career best with three hits, also homered for the Astros.

The Cardinals scored three in the third off Bergman on Gant's two-run single and a bases-loaded squeeze bunt by rookie Placido Polanco. Third base coach Rene Lachemann gave Polanco the wrong sign earlier in the count and Brian Jordan was almost struck as he barreling down the line when he fouled off the ball.

"There's a major fine coming," La Russa joked.

Acevedo gave up four runs and eight hits in 6 1-3 innings. Bergman worked five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits.

Notes:

McGwire had one of his more pedestrian batting practices, hitting four home runs in 16 swings. One reached the upper deck and a second hit the scoreboard beyond the bullpen in left-center.

Bobby Witt, acquired by the Cardinals from Texas on June 22, has made only two appearances and worked 1 1-3 innings.

Biggio didn't start for Houston, but played in his 472nd game - the second-longest streak after Cal Ripken -- when he entered in a triple switch in the sixth inning.