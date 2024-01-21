Marvin Haynes celebrates newfound freedom with friends and family in Minneapolis

Marvin Haynes on his first month of freedom after wrongful conviction Marvin Haynes on his first month of freedom after wrongful conviction 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS — A man wrongfully convicted for murder celebrated his newfound freedom Sunday.

Friends and family gathered in Minneapolis at an event for Marvin Haynes, who was wearing a hoodie that said "Exonerated."

Haynes walked out of prison last month after a judge overturned his conviction for the 2004 murder of Randy Sherer.

"I can't even explain what it means to me to see all this love," he said. "To go from the system, being mistreated, being told what to do and then come out here and get the opposite, get love."

Haynes went to prison at 17 years old and spent 19 years there.

His sister, Marvina, was his fiercest advocate through the long legal process.

"I told Marvin's story everywhere I went and so it's amazing to actually secure his exoneration," she said.

Haynes always insisted he was innocent.

The conviction was overturned because of the use of unconstitutional witness identification and no physical evidence tying him to the crime.

Haynes says he plans to file suit for wrongful conviction.

"I will hold the state of Minnesota and Hennepin County accountable for what they've done to me," he said. "If the justice system is about justice and holding people accountable, they should acknowledge what they've done."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty was at Sunday's event. She apologized to Haynes when he was released.

Going forward, Haynes has a job and is adjusting to life as a free man.

"I got a lot of things I want to do," he said. "I want to help the other people that I know that's wrongly convicted in there. I want to do a book about my story and just inspire people."

Haynes's sister now advocates for other people who she believes are wrongfully incarcerated. She says she's working with about 30 families.