Martinez Hits 2 In M's Rout Of Rangers

Lou Piniella compared Ken Griffey Jr.'s spectacular catch with his back to home plate to Willie Mays' celebrated play at the Polo Grounds. It was that good.

"What a great play," the Seattle Mariners manager said after a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. "I'll tell you what. He makes it look routine, doesn't he?

"I remember watching that play for the first time. Willie Mays catching Vic Wertz's ball at the 1954 World Series and I'd never seen it before.

"But this one here was right against the wall. He just timed it perfectly and made it look very pretty without too much effort."

Edgar Martinez homered twice for the Mariners, and Texas hurt itself with three errors.

After Griffey's RBI single, Martinez hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run first off Todd Van Poppel (1-2). Martinez led off the sixth with a solo homer, his 17th, to make it 9-3.

Griffey, who had an RBI grounder in a three-run fourth, made a basket catch of Will Clark's towering fly ball whilrunning toward the fence in the fifth and received a standing ovation from 25,170 fans in the Kingdome at the end of the inning.

"How does he do a lot of things he does?" said Ken Cloude (5-7). "He's amazing. That's why he's the best player in baseball all around. It's kind of unexplainable. But that's Ken Griffey for you."

Said Mariners hitting coach Jesse Barfield, a former Gold Glove right fielder in Toronto in the 1980s: "It was phenomenal. It really was. Willie Mays probably taught him that. But I've seen him make even better catches than that."

Griffey, who leads the AL with 37 homers, went 3-for-5 -- all singles -- to raise his batting average to .500 (18-for-36) in 10 July games.

Cloude allowed eight hits in a career-best eight innings. He walked three and struck out four. During the All-Star break, Cloude was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make a start Thursday night. He thought it helped his perspective, too.

"It was good for me," Cloude said. "It's different down there than it is here. They're so much better here and it's good to see that some times. It was kind of a wakeup call."

Van Poppel was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings in his first start in 12 days.

"Not pitching the last 12 days had a lot to do with it," Rangers manager Johnny Oates said. "He was struggling. He threw a lot of good curveballs and fastballs. Unfortunately, it took him four runs before he started getting anybody out."

"I just didn't do the job," Van Poppel said. "I have no excuses. I just should have done a better job."

Texas' Juan Gonzalez failed to drive in a run for the fifth straight game and remained at 101 RBIs. He went 2-for-4 with a double.

Notes

Before the game, the Mariners optioned outfielder Rickey Cradle to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for Cloude, who was sent to the Pacific Coast League to make one start during the All-Star break.

The Mariners were two players short for Monday night's game. Russ Davis missed his second straight game to be with his wife and new daughter in Birmingham, Ala., the couple's home. Also not available was left-hander Greg McCarthy , who sprained his right ankle when he stepped on a ball while running in the outfield before the game.

Home-plate umpire Derryl Cousins left the game after two batters in the bottom of the fourth with a bruised groin after being hit by a foul ball. He was replaced second-place umpire Brian O'Nora behind the plate.

Martinez's second homer was his 1,300th career hit.

Gonzalez has two RBIs in his last 13 games.