Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy remembered across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Through songs, poems and moments of reflections, the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being remembered.

On Sunday, a concert was held put on by the Association of Black Citizens of Lexington (ABCL).

"We're talking abut Martin and his time in Boston and what it meant for him and the movement to pledge Alpha Phi Alpha," said ABCL historian Sean Osborne.

Michelle Ridgley's maternal uncle Alfred J. Johnson met King in grad school at Boston University. The two were line brothers in their fraternity and pledged together. Ridgley spoke about King's impact on her uncle.

"He talked a lot about the role of being in service to others. So that's a big part of Dr. King's legacy. And that was a role that my uncle played not only in the community but within his family," said Ridgley.

From Lexington to Boston, folks gathered at the Embrace Boston Memorial.

"This has been the site of rallies, memorials, celebrations," said Imari Paris-Jeffries, the CEO and President of Embrace Boston. "It's been the most visited monument in our city."

It's been one year since the unveiling of the King monument. Paris-Jeffries said Embrace Boston continues its effort to work on racial equality.

"Not only is it a memorial to celebrate and commemorate both of the Kings, it's a promissory ring that Boston placed in America's oldest park," said Paris-Jeffries. "This commitment that we made to make Boston one of the most welcoming cities, an anti-racist city. A city of belonging."

Jason and Melissa Meeker of Easton were in Boston Sunday, seeing the memorial for the first time in person. For them, it's a call to action.

"He just had such a vision for humanity. It's a reminder we need some help with humanity right now," said Melissa Meeker.