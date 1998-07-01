Marlins Rally Over Baltimore

The Florida Marlins earned a rare road victory at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles , who have found it difficult to win anywhere lately.

Cliff Floyd drove in four runs and the Marlins rallied from a five-run deficit Tuesday night to hand Baltimore its seventh straight loss, 7-5.

Derrek Lee doubled in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning following a two-out intentional walk to Floyd, whose four RBIs matched a career high. The Marlins trailed 5-0 after two innings before rebounding for only their 10th road win in 38 games.

"Anytime you beat a team like the Orioles in their place it can't help but build your confidence. It helps a lot," Lee said.

Rafael Palmeiro homered from the Orioles, who tried a new lineup to shake up the offense but fell nine games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 20, 1995.

"We have a good team and should be winning," Baltimore starter Scott Erickson said. "Obviously it's not going to happen this year. But you can't give up. You've got to keep trying."

After getting five runs on seven hits in the first two innings, Baltimore managed only one hit and a walk the rest of the way.

"I got exactly what I wanted tonight offense up front," Orioles manager Ray Miller said. "But their bullpen completely shut us down and we weren't able to hold the lead."

Erickson, vying for his fifth straight victory, gave up five runs three earned and eight hits in 5 2-3 innings. He remained unbeaten since May 21 but was infuriated over his failure to hold the lead.

"When you score five runs like that I've got to be able to win the game," Erickson said. "I just didn't do it tonight. It's very irritating."

With the score 5-5 in the seventh, Florida's Edgar Renteria led off with a single off Alan Mills (1-3) and stole second. Floyd was given an intentional pass with two outs and Lee followed with an opposite-field double to right.

"He didn't hit it all that good but he hit it in the right spot," Florida manager Jim Leyland said. "It was a fortunate hit, really. Sometimes, something like that gets you going."

It was the type of clutch hit that has eluded Baltimore for much of the season.

"Things aren't going good for us now," Erickson conceded.

Brian Edmondson (2-1) pitched two innings of hitless relief and Matt Mantei, the fifth Florida pitcher, got three outs for his second save.

"Any win is big, whether it's at home or on the road," Mantei said. "We've had a tough time on the road, but things are starting to fall our way."

The Orioles went up 3-0 in the first inning against Brian Meadows. After two of the first three batters singled, including newly installed leadoff man Roberto Alomar, Palmeiro hit hi24th homer of the season and ninth in 21 games.

A two-run single by Eric Davis made it 5-0 in the second, and for a while it appeared as if Baltimore would cruise to its first victory in more than a week.

But the Marlins, after going down in order in each of the first three innings, sent eight players to the plate in a three-run fourth that featured an RBI double by Todd Zeile and a two-run single by Floyd.

Another two-run single by Floyd tied it in the fifth. The unearned runs came after Alomar botched a grounder to second.

Notes: The start of the game was delayed 18 minutes by rain. ... The Orioles fell to 17-3 at Camden Yards when they score first. ... Baltimore is 0-10 when allowing an unearned run. ... Meadows, looking for his third straight win, allowed five runs in 3 1-3 innings. ... The Marlins had outscored the opposition 79-53 in the first inning before this game. ... Brady Anderson batted sixth for Baltimore, the first time this season he did not bat atop the order. He went 1-for-4.

