Marlins Out-Wit Expos 3-2

Brian Edmondson more than picked up the slack for Florida starter Ryan Dempster.

Edmondson pitched 4 2-3 innings of two-hit relief and Todd Zeile was 3-for-4 with an RBI as the Marlins held off the Montreal Expos 3-2 on Saturday night.

"He did a heck of a job," Florida manager Jim Leyland said. "That's a great hold job. He gets a win and that's great."

Edmondson (3-1) set down 12 straight before allowing a one-out single to Brad Fullmer in the eighth. Edmondson relieved Ryan Dempster with the bases loaded and the Marlins ahead 3-0 with one out in the fourth.

"That's one of those things where I'd be lying if I said I didn't think about it," Edmondson said of his string of 12 straight outs.

"Things like that tend to cross my mind. If I wasn't pitching, I'd notice the same thing. I love watching the game, I love studying the game and love playing it and I think the three of those put together is what happened today. Just having fun and playing ball."

Antonio Alfonseca pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Zeile doubled off the left-field wall leading off the second, advanced to third on Cliff Floyd's single and, one out later, scored on Greg Zaun's sacrifice fly to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Zeile had an RBI single off Shawn Boskie (1-2) in the third, and the Marlins added an unearned run in the fourth with three straight singles and an error by right fielder Vladimir Guerrero.

"It always feels good to contribute," Zeile said. "I'm here for as long as I'm here, if that's the end of this month or the end of this year. For as long as I'm here I'd like to help this team win as many games as I can.

Zeile also singled off Dustin Hermanson making a rare relief appearance to lead off the eighth.

The Expos knocked out Dempster in the fourth. Dempster loaded the bases with one out for the second consecutive inning by walking Chris Widger, allowing a single to Orlando Cabrera and walking pinch-hitter Derrick May.

"I don't like to hook him that early, but we had a 3-0 lead and the guy's are in pretty good spirits and we're playing well," Leyland said. "If they're hitting that's one thing but I can't let him just walk them and get behind and lay something in there and get hurt by the big blows. ... I didn't like to do it but I felt I had to do it."

Edmondson relieved Dempster, with the Expos scoring when F.P. Santangelo beat shortstop Edgar Renteria's relay to Edmondson at first to avoid a double play. Montreal added a run in the eighth on Shane Andrews' RBI double.

"I made a bad pitch to Shane and he burned me," Edmondson said. "If you make a bad pitch up here you're going to get burned. He did his job, unfortunately it cost me a run but that's where it ended./b>

"As long as we stayed ahead going into the ninth we had full confidence in the rest of our bullpen to get the job done. That's all we try to do, get to the ninth with the lead."

Dempster allowed one run on four hits in 3 1-3 innings.

Boskie allowed three runs two earned on seven hits in four innings. Shayne Bennett pitched three hitless innings in relief, striking out four and allowing only a one-out walk in the sixth.

"If you get an inning, you just try and put a zero up," Bennett said. "It was a matter of me trying to keep the team in the game. We were able to do that but we just ran out of time and, unfortunately, we weren't able to come back and win.

Notes: Expos second baseman Jose Vidro made a fine defensive play in the first, ranging far to his right to track down Renteria's grounder and throwing across his body for the putout. ... Dempster's start was the 63rd by a Marlins rookie this season. ... Florida's Todd Dunwoody was 0-for-5 with four strikeouts to end a career-high nine-game hitting streak.

