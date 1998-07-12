Marlins Halt Maddux, Braves

Florida

scored twice in the eighth inning Saturday night to beat Atlanta 4-3, snapping Maddux's 10-game winning streak and handing the Braves ace his first road loss in over a year.

"It's not like we gave them the game," Maddux said. "We didn't throw it away. They earned the runs they got. They won it, we didn't lose it."

Derrek Lee started the eighth-inning rally with a one-out single off Maddux (12-3). Todd Dunwoody followed with his third hit, and Edgar Renteria tied it with an RBI single. After Mark Kotsay walked to load the bases, Todd Zeile drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

"I left two pitches up in the eighth inning, but other than that they just put the bat on the ball, found the holes and ran the bases aggressively," Maddux said.

Matt Mantei (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings as the Marlins won for the seventh time in 10 games.

"You can see the confidence in everybody," Mantei said. "The fans were screamin for both teams and they saw a great game. It's great to beat those guys, especially Maddux. I have more respect for him than you can imagine. Beating the Braves period gets you on a high."

The Braves have lost two straight to Florida following a nine-game winning streak.

"I don't want our guys to have a glass of wine tonight," Marlins manager Jim Leyland said. "It's a great win, but we shouldn't blow it out of proportion."

Maddux, coming off two consecutive shutouts and two shutout innings during Tuesday night's All-Star game, allowed four runs -- two unearned after errors on the Gold Glove pitcher -- and seven hits in eight innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The right-hander last lost to Colorado on April 26. His last road loss was at Houston on April 2, 1997 -- a streak spanning 16 victories and six no-decisions.

"I honestly did not know about the road streak I had," Maddux said. "I knew about the consecutive win streak. I just pitch."

Maddux holds the major league record with 18 straight road victories -- from July 2, 1994, to the end of the 1995 season.

Renteria had two hits to improve to 7-for-17 lifetime against Maddux.

"I'm just lucky against Maddux," he said. "I was looking for a pitch to hit. It feels good to beat the best."

The game drew 36,795 fans, the Marlins' largest home crowd of the season since 41,126 were on hand for opening day.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, the Braves struck for all three of their runs off starter Ryan Dempster, who would not survive the inning.

Michael Tucker had an RBI double, Andruw Jones followed with a sacrifice fly, and Eddie Perez added a run-scoring double.

The Marlins scored a run in the first inning.

With none out, Renteria on first and Dunwoody on second, Maddux fielded a sacrifice off the bat of Kotsay. But Maddux, winner of eight straight Gold Gloves, threw the ball over Andres Galarraga's outstretched glove at first base. Renteria took a wide turn at second and was tagged out in a rundown. Zeile's RBI groundout scored Dunwoody.

Maddux committed his second error of the game in the fourth. With one out and Kotsay on second, Floyd hit a slow grounder to Maddux's right. Maddux, who entered the game with one error, cut the ball off, spun toward first, but his throw pulled Galarraga off the bag.

The Marlins took advantage of the error and another miscue in the inning. With runners now at first and second and Ryan Jackson at the plate, the Marlins attempted a double steal. But catcher Perez's throw sailed into the outfield, scoring Kotsay.

Notes

The Marlins placed pitcher Joe Fontenot (sore right shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list He is sidelined by a right shoulder injury. The move is retroactive to July 3. Reliever Rob Stanifer was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.