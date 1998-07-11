Marlins Halt Braves' Win Streak

Three weeks ago, Denny Neagle angered the Florida Marlins by saying hewhen he saw the lineup of the World Series champions populated by guys like Dave Berg

Friday

night, Berg got the last laugh.

The rookie infielder broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Marlins snap the Atlanta Braves' nine-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory.

"Our guys have got some talent," Berg said. "Maybe we don't score a thousand runs or throw shutouts every night, but we've started feeling comfortable up here."

Jesus Sanchez (4-6), another rookie, outdueled Neagle by shutting out the Braves on five hits over eight innings for his first victory since May 18. He struck out five and walked one in matching his longest career outing.

Neagle made the remarks about the Marlins following a four-hit shutout June 16. Fifteen rookies dot Florida's roster.

"I mean, guys like Berg, (Mike) Redmond. It shocked me even more when I saw the starting lineup," Neagle said at the time.

Berg wasn't about to gloat.

"You can't let it get to you," he said. "This game is hard enough as it is. If you get ticked off, it gets you out of your game. That makes it even harder. He's still a heck of a pitcher."

Cliff Floyd, whose single and stolen base set up Berg's go-ahead hit, said beating Neagle gave the win "a lot of addd sweetness."

"You don't try to kill him, but you want to beat him," said Floyd, who had two of Florida's six hits. "It makes you feel like saying, 'Hey, we're here.' We've got a lot of confidence on this team and a lot of unity."

Neagle (9-7) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He struck out four.

He repeated his contention that the quote was taken out of context, saying he even sought out Florida manager Jim Leyland to apologize a second time when this series began.

"I wasn't thinking about it," said Neagle, 2-6 in his last nine starts. "I was just trying to pitch a quality game. I did, but unfortunately we didn't get the win."

The left-hander gave up two hits through six innings before the Marlins struck in the seventh. Floyd singled with one out, stole second and came home when Berg lashed a liner over first baseman Andres Galarraga.

The Marlins made it 3-0 in the eighth when Mark Kotsay hit an RBI single and Edgar Renteria scored on John Rocker's wild pitch.

Javy Lopez hit a sacrifice fly off Antonio Alfonseca in the ninth to make it 3-1. Felix Heredia got the final two outs for his second save.

The Braves had runners on third base with two out three times in the first five innings. Their best chance came in the first, when Gerald Williams hit a one-out double and went to third on Chipper Jones' foul pop. But after walking Galarraga, Sanchez got Lopez to ground out.

"I kept calling for the changeup to set up his fastball," Redmond said of catching Sanchez. "He made some huge pitches when he had to. He's a competitor."

Florida didn't get a hit until the third inning, when Berg opened with a walk and went to third on Todd Dunwoody's two-out bloop single. Neagle retired Renteria on a high popup to end the threat.

Notes

Despite the loss, Atlanta's 60-30 record is two games better than the franchise's previous best after 90 games. The Braves were 58-32 after 90 games last year.

Leyland is scheduled for gum surgery Saturday morning. "It's not perfect," said Leyland, who had surgery on his top gums earlier in the season. "I've got (to face Atlanta's John) Smoltz, Neagle, (Greg) Maddux and (Tom) Glavine, and my bottom-gum surgery. It's not the best way to start."