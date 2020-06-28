Managing editor of 60 Minutes digital platforms and 60 Minutes Overtime correspondent steps down

Ann Silvio, who helped found and shape "60 Minutes Overtime"—the groundbreaking digital companion platform for 60 Minutes content—is leaving CBS News after 10 years. "Ann Silvio's journalistic rigor and work ethic drove 60 Minutes.com and "60 Minutes Overtime." "Annie is devoted to the highest quality storytelling," said Bill Owens, executive producer of 60 Minutes.



Silvio played a unique role at 60 Minutes. As managing editor of 60 Minutes digital platforms, she led the broadcast's editorial coverage online; she was also 60 Minutes ' first on-camera correspondent for digital. Each week, Silvio conducted in-depth interviews with 60 Minutes executives, producers and correspondents. Her original pieces treated fans of America's most-watched news program to a deeper, more layered view of the stories on 60 Minutes and featured memorable conversations with broadcast legends, including Morley Safer, Bob Simon, Anderson Cooper, Steve Kroft, Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley and Oprah Winfrey. Silvio and her team successfully expanded the 60 Minutes brand to a new online audience and routinely attracted millions of online viewers. "I'm incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve in digital over the past decade at 60 Minutes," says Silvio. Her work won Webby, Gracie and Telly Awards and in 2017, Silvio was named one of the Top Women in Digital by Cynopsis Media.



Silvio is a pioneer in digital journalism and was brought to CBS News from The Boston Globe by Susan Zirinsky, president of CBS News. "She stood out and was doing this before many of us knew how important it would become," said Zirinsky. A founder of The Globe's multimedia unit, Silvio helped lead one of the early newspaper efforts to embrace digital reporting methods. She produced the newspaper's video coverage of major events, including the 2007 Red Sox World Series win and the 2008 presidential election. In 2009, Silvio executive produced The Boston Globe's Emmy award-winning, seven-part documentary about the life of Ted Kennedy.



Originally from Detroit, Silvio is a graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and she will continue in her role as executive board member of Wallace House, a University of Michigan organization named for 60 Minutes' Mike Wallace and dedicated to revitalizing local news and fostering excellence in journalism.