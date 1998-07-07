Magic Insists Ratings Will Improve

Like any good talk show host, Magic Johnson introduced his latest guest -- a 6-inch tropical millipede that wrapped itself around his index finger.

"This is my new ring, y'all," the smiling host told a cheering audience at "The Magic Hour."

A moment later, Johnson's aversion to crawling things suddenly kicked in. He flicked his wrist and sent the critter flying. The audience roared.

"It freaked me out," Johnson said.

That was just the sort of spontaneity the basketball great and his producers want. Since the show's beginning five weeks ago, "The Magic Hour" has been battered by bad reviews and earned low ratings. Johnson has been criticized for being stiff on camera and a weak interviewer.

After four weeks, the format was revised to eliminate the standup comedy routine and move more quickly to the guests. Johnson is trying to use cue cards less and ad-lib more.

He is determined to make this venture succeed, the way most of his projects do.

His NBA career initially ended in 1991 after he tested positive for HIV. Since then, Johnson has made a practice of reinventing himself -- AIDS activist, coach, comeback player.

In his latest incarnation as talk show host, Johnson is struggling. But even if "The Magic Hour" fails, Johnson has enough going to keep him very busy, and very wealthy.

He has a net worth well over $100 million. He said by the end of 1999, he would be in control of property worth as much as $400 million.

Magic Johnson Entertainment has a deal to produce two feature films: a hip-hop comedy and a drama set in Louisiana during the era of segregation.

But the heart of Johnson's business empire is a project designed to bring top entertainment and retailing operations to inner cities.

Magic Johnson Enterprises and its subsidiary, Johnson Development Corp., act as a liaison between corporate America and minority communities.

His venture with Loews Cineplex Entertainment, the nation's largest movie chain, has produced top-grossing movie houses. He has aligned with Starbucks and the TGIF restaurant chain to open outlets in major urban areas. And there is his plan to develop inner-city shopping centers.

"The suburbs are built up," Johnson said. "Businesses that want to grow, the only place they can grow is in the inner city. We kno how to put it together, how to run it."

"There are things that we know that they don't know. You've got to know what inner-city people like and don't like."

What Johnson and partner Ken Lombard offer is a share of the investment capital, carefully scouted locations and expertise in minority markets.

Right now, however, "The Magic Hour" is Johnson's top priority. He keeps close tabs on his business ventures but has turned over day-to-day operations to Lombard.

Johnson's health remains good, thanks in part to his strict regimen of exercise and medication to keep the AIDS virus in check, and a typical day reflects that.

By 6:30 a.m., he's making business calls and reviewing his schedule with aides. At 7:30, he's lifting weights or riding a stationary bike at the gym, followed by an hour or more of basketball at UCLA. By 10:30, he's at the Paramount studio, working on the evening's show. At 7 p.m., he heads home.

Despite the reviews, Johnson is optimistic about the show.

"I think in the beginning, I was scared and nervous," he said. "I'm making it my show now."

