Maddux, Wells Get All-Star Starts

Greg Maddux , described by many as baseball's perfect pitcher, will start for the National League in Tuesday's All-Star game against David Wells, the latest pitcher to throw a perfect game.

Maddux,

who leads the NL with a 1.54 ERA for the Atlanta Braves, is 12-3, tied for the major league lead in wins. It will be his third All-Star start.

"These games are great to play in," he said after today's announcement. "You play and it's almost like spring training. You really enjoy the game. There's no pressure to win. You just play the game and have fun."

Wells, 11-2 with a 3.75 ERA for the New York Yankees, always seems to have fun and has been on a roll since his perfect game against Minnesota on May 17.

He was looking forward to facing the Cardinals' Mark McGwire, who has tied a record with 37 homers coming into the All-Star break.

"Mark and I have had some great battles over the years," Wells said. "He's such a strong individual. I have to go toward his weakness - any big hitter they like to extend their arms."

Neither pitcher has fond thoughts about Coors Field, one of baseball's homer heavens.

"Your slider doesn't slide as much and your curveball doesn't curve as much," Maddux said.

AL manager Mike Hargrove's lineup has Cleveland's Kenny Lofton leading off in center field or left, Baltimore's Roberto Alomar batting second and playing second base, Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. batting third and playing center field or left, and Texas' Juan Gonzalez, who has an incredible 101 RBIs, batting cleanu and playing right field.

Next comes Cleveland's Jim Thome at first base, Seattle's Alex Rodriguez and shortstop, Texas' Ivan Rodriguez at catcher, Baltimore's Cal Ripken at third base and Wells.

Houston second baseman Craig Biggio was picked to lead off by NL manager Jim Leyland. He's followed by San Diego's Tony Gwynn in left, McGwire at first, San Francisco's Barry Bonds in left, New York's Mike Piazza at catcher Atlanta's Chipper Jones at third, Colorado's Larry Walker in center, Atlanta's Walt Weiss at shortstop and Maddux.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved