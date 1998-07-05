Mac's Sticky Outing Does Cards In

Mark McGwire made an error, got doubled up and again failed to homer. And that was just the start of the St. Louis Cardinals ' problems.

The Cardinals again failed to turn a pivotal double play on Sunday, setting up Cincinnati's winning rally and a 6-1 victory that gave the Reds a three-game sweep.

Rookie second baseman Placido Polanco missed the base with his foot while making a pivot in the sixth, allowing the go-ahead run to score. Brook Fordyce followed with a bases-loaded single for a 4-1 lead.

The Cardinals' up-the-middle defense played a big role in the series. They failed to turn a double play once every game, setting up a rally each time.

The shoddy play set up the Cardinals' 10th loss in 12 games. Afterward, their clubhouse was closed for a 55-minute meeting while wives and children waited outside.

"We talked about what we're going to do during the three days off," manager Tony La Russa said. "There also was some talk abut the way we've played the last few days."

McGwire singled, walked, flied out and struck out, leaving him tied with Reggie Jackson for most homers before the All-Star break (37). After hitting No. 37 on Tuesday, he was homerless in his last five games, going 1-for-11 with nine walks and one hit-by-pitch.

The Reds, in last place in the NL Central, swept a three-game series for only the second time this season and headed into the All-Star break on their best spurt of the season. They've won nine of 10 despite trading away Lenny Harris and closer Jeff Shaw, the start of what's expected to be a month of shedding veterans.

"We're on a great roll," said shortstop Barry Larkin, who wore the numbers of traded teammates on his uniform vest Sunday. "We swept the Cardinals, we've won nine of 10 and we kept McGwire in the park. Everything's looking good."

The back-to-back trades of Harris and Shaw and the anticipation that other veterans will be gone after the All-Star break have left the Reds in fatalistic mood that is translating into wins.

"We were stymied for a while, then we broke loose (after the botched double play)," manager Jack McKeon said. "I hate to see the break coming now. We're playing exciting baseball."

With McGwire neutralized, the Cardinals got little in the way of offense as they suffered their first three-game sweep in Cincinnati since Aug. 19-21, 1986, when Pete Rose was the Reds' player-manager.

Brett Tomko (8-6) allowed one run on six hits in six innings to win his third consecutive start, and Willie Greene had three hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

The game turned in the sixth with the score tied at 1. Larkin singled and took third on Greene's one-out double off Kent Mercker (5-6). Bret Boone was intentionally walkd, and Sean Casey hit a potential inning-ending double-play grounder to shortstop Luis Ordaz.

Polanco took the toss while straddling the base and threw to first to get Casey, leaving Boone safe at second while Larkin scored. La Russa was ejected by second base umpire Joe West while arguing the call.

"There's no doubt in my mind that technically Placido straddled and didn't touch the bag," La Russa said. "He (West) said he wasn't touching the bag, and he was right. My argument is that's a pretty common method of turning a double play and it wasn't usually called."

Fordyce later singled off John Frascatore for two more runs.

Notes: The game was delayed for a few minutes in the second inning when Mercker hit a foul that deflected off Fordyce's mask and hit home plate umpire Kerwin Danley on the right leg. Danley was on his hands and knees for about two minutes while a trainer attended to him. He stayed in the game. ... Polanco, given his first major league promotion on Friday, had his first two hits. ... Right fielder Reggie Sanders was a late scratch from the Reds' lineup because of an upset stomach. ... In addition to the numbers on Larkin's jersey, Reds players displayed handmade paper jerseys honoring their traded teammates on the railing of the dugout.

