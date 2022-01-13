Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged, the couple announced on Instagram Wednesday. The 31-year-old musician and 35-year-old actress first went public with their relationship in June 2020.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in her post on Wednesday. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other's blood."

Kelly, born Colson Baker, shared an up-close video on Instagram of the two rings he gave her, revealing he designed the set with jeweler Stephen Webster to contain both of their birth stones "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

He added that he asked Fox to marry him on Tuesday.

The pair first went public with their relationship in June 2020, after Fox starred in the music video for Kelly's song "Bloody Valentine." Since then, the two have graced red carpets decked in matching gothic fashion. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Fox introduced Kelly as her future baby daddy. She stood on stage with Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged to musician Travis Barker in October.

Best known for her role in the cult classic horror film "Jennifer's Body," Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green.