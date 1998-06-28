Lucky 13th Inning Brings Reds Win

Cincinnati manager Jack McKeon lit up a cigar, leaned back in a chair and saidThree straight victories after an 11-game losing streak can do that to you.

Brook Fordyce and Lenny Harris hit RBI singles in the 13th inning Saturday night as the Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5.

Cincinnati's bullpen contributed 11 innings of two-run ball and first baseman Sean Casey started a game-saving double play for the Reds, who handed the Tigers their second straight loss.

"Everybody contributed," McKeon said. "Pinch-hitters, pinch-runners, the relief pitching was outstanding. It was a well-played game for us."

Mike Frank drew a leadoff walk from Denny Harriger (0-3) to start the 13th and advanced to second on Reggie Sanders' sacrifice. One out later, Barry Larkin was given an intentional walk and Fordyce lined an 0-2 pitch through the middle to score Frank and break a 4-4 tie.

"I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time and things worked out for me," said Fordyce, who had entered the game after McKeon used a pinch-runner for starter Eddie Taubensee in the 12th.

"Hopefully this will fire us up and good things can come from it."

After an intentional walk to Dmitiri Young, Harris added an RBI single to make it 6-4. That allowed the Reds to survive rookie Gabe Alvarez's two-out solo homer in the bottom half.

Gabe White (2-3) pitched two innings for the victory.

Sanders hit a three-run homer and Young a solo home run for the Reds.

Cincinnati would have never gotten to the 13th without Casey's outstanding play in the 11th.

Alvarez led off with a single and took third on Paul Bako's single. Deivi Cruz then lofted a high foul popup down the right side midway between the first base line and the stands.

Casey made a sliding catch, got up and fired a strike to catcher Eddie Taubensee, who easily doubled up the tagging Alvarez trying to score the winning run.

"I knew he was going to tag and I felt like I could get to it," Casey said. "I just had to come up and throw and I got him. I just saw Eddie. Luckily he was the first thing I saw."

Tigers manager Buddy Bell said he'd try to score that runner every time.

"The play was made by the fact he got his feet under him and threw a strike," Bell said. "It was a great play."

McKeon was awed, too.

"The thing that was so amazing about it was how he bounced up," McKeon said. "He didn't wait for somebody to take his picture and he made a perfect throw."

The 4-4 tie had lasted since the fifth inning. Prior to Casey's play, the highlight of the night was Tigers reliever Matt Anderson's second big-leaguer appearance.

Anderson, the top pick in last year's amatur draft, retired all five batters he faced. He struck out three, with a couple of pitches clocked at 100 mph on two radar guns.

Reds starter Mike Remlinger lasted just two-plus innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. The left-hander is 1-3 with a 5.02 ERA in June.

Brian Powell, making his big-league debut, allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings. The 24-year-old right-hander was recalled Friday night from Triple-A Toledo.

Detroit scored single runs on an RBI infield single by Tony Clark in the first and a bases-loaded walk to Joe Randa in the second.

Sanders gave the Reds a 3-2 lead in the third with his eighth homer after singles from Pokey Reese and Mike Frank.

Clark doubled in the home half and took third when Damion Easley's single finished Remlinger. Clark scored for a 3-3 tie when Geronimo Berroa grounded into a double play.

Young hit Powell's first pitch of the fourth into the right-field seats to give Cincinnati a 4-3 lead.

Bobby Higginson doubled and scored on Easley's single off Scott Sullivan for a 4-4 tie in the fifth.

Notes: The Tigers made room for Powell by placing right-hander Bryce Florie on the 15-day disabled list. Florie was originally scheduled to start Saturday but was scratched because of a strained back. ... Cincinnati's Bret Boone did not start at second base for the first time this season. He pinch-hit in the 12th to remain the only Red to play every game. ... Sullivan struck out a career-high eight in four innings of relief.

