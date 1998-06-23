Look Into My Eyes. . .

Mention hypnosis and what comes to mind? The slow back-and-forth of a watch, or "you are getting sleepy, very, very sleepy. You will follow my every command." But this has little to do with the reality of hypnosis, as CBSHealth Correspondent Dr. Emily Senay reports.

A retired Air Force sergeant, Robert Jackson was used to giving commands. Then throat cancer, and the radiation and chemotherapy that followed, left the much-decorated Vietnam veteran unable to eat or speak. He lost 100 pounds, and his life was defined by pain.

"Before this all came about, I taught scuba diving and I had a real active life with my wife and kids. We always did things together. But after my illness everything just seemed to shut down. My world that I knew just went away," Jackson recalls.

Neither pain killers nor physical therapy helped to ease his pain until he met Dr. Dan Handel, a family physician who includes hypnosis as a treatment for chronic pain. "I'm not an analyst. I'm not a psychiatrist. I do medicine. So the applications that I use in my practice are primarily medical," explains Dr. Handel.

Treating pain with hypnosis is gaining popularity and acceptance by doctors and dentists who use it. Hypnosis is really a heightened state of relaxation, which helps take the patient's focus away from the pain. It can be effective even when used during surgery.

But hypnosis is not sleep. Contrary to a popular misconception, people in a hypnotic trance do not lose control or do things they normally wouldn't. And it doesn't work for everybody. "Some people have beliefs that make it difficult for them to tap into their own unconscious," says Dr. Handel.

After a 30-minute session, Robert Jackson says he feels a little shaky but in control of his pain. "I feel pretty good. I'm in no pain right now. And even though the pain does come and go, I've learned that if I apply my mind to the training that Dr. Handel gave me, the pains don't stay as long," says Mr. Jackson.

Now that Robert can deal with his pain, he's able to spend more time with the family he loves so much. Dr. Handel takes a practical view: "It's just one more thing in my black bag to help my patients with."