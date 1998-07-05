Lockout's 1st Victim: Dream Team

Fallout from the NBA's labor troubles will be first felt in Greece, where the lockout will sideline star players who were to represent the United States at the world championships.

The Greek Basketball Federation fears that without the headline names, revenue will tumble. Fans, including many who put off their traditional August holiday to attend the July 29-Aug. 9 tournament, may just decide the beach is more tempting than an arena without the NBA stars.

said the federation's secretary, Petros Kapagerof.

The world championships are a major event, and the U.S. squad usually provides the biggest draw, with fans around the world eager to watch the American stars.

With the lockout in place, however, USA Basketball removed the NBA players from the roster and will field a team composed of college players, pros from overseas and minor leaguers.

The squad will be selected at the last minute during a training camp in Chicago July 8-14. After the 12-member team is chosen, it will practice July 16-23 in Monaco.

The absence of NBA players clearly hurts the chances of the United States to win. It also undermines the event's appeal.

"With their participation, the tournament would have had more prestige," Kapagerof said.

Ticket sales for U.S. games were expected to provide a major income stream for the Greek organizers, whose only revenue source is gate receipts and a handful of local sponsorships.

"If the Americans came, we would have made a profit," Kapagerof said.

Before the removal of the NBA players, organizers had estimated $1 million profit. Now they hope to just cover projected costs of about $2.8 million.

Initially, ticket sales had been projected to top 200,000. Now organizers will be glad to sell half that number.

Except for the last three days of competition, games will take place at two Athens sites - the Olympic Stadium and the seaside Peace an Friendship Stadium. The U.S. and Greek national teams were to play at separate venues every day to maximize attendance.

"Now, of course, the one stadium is filled," Kapagerof said. "We can't be sure about the other."

The organizers now must count on the passionate interest from Greek fans, as well as the thousands more from other European countries.

"We will have staged a successful tournament despite our bad luck," Kapagerof said."We'll obviously miss the Dream Team."

Organizers still cling to the remote hope that a last-minute settlement on a collective bargaining agreement will send an NBA team to Greece.

"But every day, the chances of that happening are getting smaller," Kapagerof said.

All of which has forced a drastic change in philosophy.

" We're trying not to see everything through a prism of disappointment," Kapagerof said.

