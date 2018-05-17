Live: White House briefing May 17, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Thursday, May 17, 2018
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- North Korea: After North Korea suddenly canceled a meeting with South Korea and threatened to pull out of a summit with President Trump next month, reporters asked Mr. Trump if the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would still happen Wednesday, to which he replied, "We'll have to see";
- Michael Cohen: President Trump's latest annual financial disclosure form released Wednesday reveals something undisclosed on Mr. Trump's previous form -- Mr. Trump's reimbursement of his then-attorney Michael Cohen. The disclosure was made as a footnote in a section on Mr. Trump's liabilities;
- Mueller one-year anniversary: one year ago today Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel investigate possible coordination between Russia and President Trump's 2016 campaign.
