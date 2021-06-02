Lilia Luciano CBS News

Lilia Luciano is an award-winning journalist and CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles.

Luciano's reporting has been featured across CBS News' broadcasts and platforms since March 2020, when she joined the Network as a freelance correspondent. Luciano has covered major stories on the West Coast, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon, immigration at the border in Arizona and California, and wildfires in Oregon and California.

Previously, Luciano was an investigative reporter at ABC 10 in Sacramento, Calif., from 2016 to 2019. In 2018 she was the chief investigative correspondent for Discovery Channel's Border Live, telling immersive stories about the people who live, work, and survive along the U.S.-Mexico border. She also worked as a host and contributor at multiple VICE platforms. Prior to that, she was a correspondent for NBC News, where she reported in English and Spanish for all network platforms. She started her career at Univision Networks.

Luciano is the recipient of multiple journalism awards, including a Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2018 for a four-part series on Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her coverage of California wildfires, and five regional Emmys.

In addition to her work in front of the camera, Luciano is also a filmmaker and documentary producer. She directed and produced "Wars of Others," an HBO Latino documentary film about the consequences of the U.S. war on drugs on Colombian farmers.

Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Luciano is fluent in Spanish, English, and Portuguese. She graduated from the University of Miami with degrees in economics and broadcast journalism.