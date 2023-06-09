Meet the Philadelphia police officers fighting stigma of being out in law enforcement

Group of Philly police officers fighting against stigma of being out in law enforcement Group of Philly police officers fighting against stigma of being out in law enforcement 02:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of local police officers aren't only fighting crime, but they're also fighting against the stigma of being out and in law enforcement. Meet the Gay Officers Action League of Greater Philadelphia (G.O.A.L.).

"Pride means to me that giving the kid I couldn't become, an opportunity to be me," Craig Hall, a paramedic and G.O.A.L. member, said.

"It means being yourself, being authentic to who you are, being genuine," G.O.A.L. board member Ed Callahan said, "and being visible to people who need that genuineness and authenticity in the world."

"Letting people know who you really are and not hide it," G.O.A.L. member Rasheed Murrell said. "Unfortunately, people had to or felt they had to in the past. That's probably the biggest thing for me."

These are just some of the members of the Gay Officers Action League of Greater Philadelphia, a nonprofit organization of out and proud military members, officers and other first responders, plus allies.

"People should be who they are," Philadelphia Police Lt. Quiana Coulter said.

Together, they're working to connect the LGBTQIA+ community with law enforcement.

"Most of the people joined to make that our community was represented in public safety," Hall said.

The group's first meeting took place at a bar called Tabu, located in Philadelphia's Gayborhood, back in 2015.

Nicholas Tees is a sergeant in the Philadelphia Police Department and the group's acting president.

Tees says the group has grown to 30 members and keeps growing. Now, they're giving back to the community with a new scholarship.

"It changed a lot for us," Tees said. "We'll be giving a $1,000 scholarship."

The scholarship is for anyone enrolled in public safety in the LGBTQIA+ community in honor of Dante' Austin. He was a Philadelphia sheriff's deputy, military veteran and a founding member of the group.

Austin died four years ago when he was 27 years old.

"Dante was a person that really, truly believed in bridging the gap between all different communities no matter who you were," Tees said. "So having the opportunity to continue his legacy means everything to all of us."

Applications for the scholarship are being accepted through August.