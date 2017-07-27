Back to CBS News Radio.

Leonard Steinhorn, a professor of communication and affiliate professor of history at American University, has served as a CBS News Radio Political Consultant since 2012. His expertise includes American politics, culture and media; the presidency; political strategy and communication; race relations; the 1960s; and recent American history.

He is the author of "The Greater Generation: In Defense of the Baby Boom Legacy," and co-author of "By the Color of Our Skin: The Illusion of Integration and the Reality of Race." Steinhorn has written for The Washington Post, Salon, New York Times, Chicago Sun Times, Politico, HuffPost, The Hill, The World Financial Review, Political Wire, History News Network, and BillMoyers.com, among many others.

Before his work with CBS News, he served 10 years as political analyst for FOX affiliate WTTG-TV in Washington, D.C. Steinhorn was an on-air expert in CNN's documentary, "The Sixties," and he appeared in a DVD special feature on the Sixties generation for the final season of AMC's "Mad Men." He lectures nationwide on politics and history for One Day University. Twice he was named American University's Faculty Member of the Year, and in 2010 he was also named Honors Professor of the Year. Before joining the American University faculty, he spent 15 years as a political speechwriter and strategist.